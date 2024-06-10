5 injured after CTA bus crashes into building, several vehicles in Bridgeport

Five people were hospitalized after a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) bus struck several cars in Bridgeport Monday morning.

At about 10:41 a.m., a CTA bus was traveling northbound in the 3500 block of South Halsted when it struck a building, causing damage, police said.

The bus then continued northbound and hit a Cadillac, which was also traveling northbound on Halsted.

A total of 11 vehicles were involved in the crash. Five people were hospitalized. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.