6 injured in DC shooting near Decades nightclub

Gunshots rang out near a popular nightclub in the busy Dupont Circle neighborhood Friday night, and police say six people were injured.

Assistant Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, Ramey Kyle, stated officers arrived in the 1200 block of Connecticut Ave NW, quickly after the shots were fired.

When they got there, Assistant Chief Ramey said the officers found six adults suffering from "non-life-threatening injuries." One of the victims refused medical assistance on the scene, according to police.

A suspect was apprehended, and a firearm was recovered, Ramey added. The U.S. Secret Service helped MPD secure the area, and make the arrest.

That stretch of Connecticut Avenue is home to several popular bars and clubs. Video footage sent to FOX 5 reveals a significant police presence, with bystanders gathered outside as officers cordon off the area.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute at a nearby nightspot, and spilled into the streets.

