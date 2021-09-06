5 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side.

A white Chevy sedan drove onto the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Dr. in the opposite direction and struck a Black Toyota sedan about 2 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

A female passenger in the Chevy, whose age was not known, may have broken her pelvis and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The man driving the black Toyota may have sustained a broken arm and was transported to Illinois Masonic in serious condition, police said.

Two other male passengers in the Toyota were also injured and taken to Illinois Masonic in serious condition, police said.

The female driver of the Chevy sustained injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was listed in fair condition, police said. Her age was unknown to police.

Citations are pending and northbound lanes remain closed as of 6 a.m., police said.