5 injured in South Shore crash

Five people were injured in a crash late Saturday night in South Shore.

About 11:50 p.m., a blue Honda Civic that was traveling north in the 6700 block of South Shore Drive merged onto the southbound lanes and struck a gray Ford Fusion, Chicago police said.

The passengers in both vehicles sustained minor injuries and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Jackson Park Hospital and South Shore Hospital for treatment, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Chicago fire officials have not yet provided information on the conditions of the passengers.

No citations were issued, police said.

