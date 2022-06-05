5 kids, 3 adults — including 1 Chicago cop — injured in South Side crash

Five children and a Chicago police officer were among eight injured in a crash Sunday evening in New City on the South Side.

Just before 7 p.m., a man, 29, driving an SUV drove through a traffic light in the 700 block of South Root Street and struck the side of a minivan which then hit a poll, Chicago police said.

The SUV struck another vehicle stopped at the light, pushing it into a marked squad car, police said.

Three girls and two boys, all riding in the minivan, were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital with minor injuries and listed in good condition, police said.

An officer suffered an arm injury and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police and Chicago fire officials said.

Two more adults were taken to Stroger Hospital also in good condition, according to fire officials.

The man driving the SUV was taken into custody, according to police.