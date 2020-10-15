5 more charged in downtown looting: police

article

Chicago police on Thursday announced charges against five more people in connection to widespread looting at downtown shops in August.

All but two of them are accused of looting from multiple businesses in the early hours of Aug. 10, according to police.

They include:

Antonio Porter, 28, of Old Town, charged with seven counts of looting and six counts of burglary. He was arrested Wednesday in Roscoe Village;

Savannah Scott, 22, of Gresham, charged with three counts each of burglary and looting, was arrested Tuesday on the Far South Side;

Domonique Williams, 35, of Old Town, charged with five counts each of looting and burglary, was arrested Tuesday in Old Town;

Breshaun Brown, 20, of Chatham, charged with one count of burglary, was arrested Tuesday in her South Side neighborhood.

Marcus Martin, 46, of Aurora, charged with one count of burglary, was arrested Wednesday in the western suburb.

They are expected to appear for bail hearings later Thursday.

Domonique Williams (left) and Breshaun Brown | Chicago police

In late September, police said they had made more than 70 felony arrests tied to the “lawlessness” that took place the night of Aug. 9 and into the next morning. Authorities have said the looting began after rumors spread on social media regarding a police shooting in Englewood.

Weeks before — in late May — looting broke out in downtown and other parts of the city during protests against George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Over the last several weeks, police have shared dozens of photos and videos of suspected looters in an attempt to identify them.