5 more Cook County court employees test positive for the coronavirus

Five more court employees in Cook County have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of Chief Judge’s employees with positive test results to 235.

One employee works at the Markham Courthouse as an adult probation officer, according to a statement from the Office of the Chief Judge.

The second works in a "Zoom room" at the Daley Center.

The other three employees work at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on the Near West Side, according to the release.

That brings the total number of cases at the facility to 96 staff members and 79 residents.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18 judges have tested positive for COVID-19.