5 offenders tried to steal high-end vehicles from Lake Forest car dealership: sheriff's office

Five suspects allegedly attempted to steal high-end vehicles from a Lake Forest car dealership early Tuesday.

At 5 a.m., a burglar alarm sounded at the car dealership, prompting a response from Lake County sheriff's deputies.

Simultaneously, the dealership owner placed a 911 call, relaying what he was seeing on his security cameras to telecommunicators, who then relayed the information to the deputies en route.

Upon arrival, deputies secured the scene, obstructing the entrance with a squad car. Five offenders were then seen fleeing from the building and getting into a silver Audi SUV that was suspected to be stolen. Although deputies initiated a pursuit, they eventually stopped due to excessive speeds.

Preliminary information suggests the offenders forcibly entered the building and seized the keys to five high-end vehicles. Utilizing a Range Rover, they breached a GMC vehicle obstructing their path. Deputies arrived at the same time and thwarted their escape.

Both the Range Rover and GMC sustained substantial damage.

Following the incident, evidence technicians processed the scene for potential traces of evidence. The incident remains under investigation.