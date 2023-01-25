Police respond to Chicago high school after someone discharged pepper spray, reports of knife on campus

Chicago police were called to Steinmetz College Prep Wednesday afternoon following two unrelated incidents.

In one incident, a person discharged pepper spray during a physical altercation inside the building. According to the Chicago Fire Department, five students were transported to an area hospital as a result.

All students involved will be okay, the school said.

In another incident, the school went on a lockdown after receiving a report that someone had a knife at the school.

Chicago police and the CPS Office of Safety and Security responded to the school and a pocket knife was secured.

The lockdown was then lifted.

No one was injured in that incident.