5 people hospitalized after Englewood crash involving Chicago police car

A two-vehicle crash involving a Chicago Police Department patrol car has left five people hospitalized.

The incident happened at 6:49 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of W. 59th Street, in the Englewood neighborhood.

A vehicle was heading eastbound on 59th and tried to turn onto Union Avenue when it crashed into the CPD patrol vehicle that was traveling westbound.

The vehicle that hit the police car had four people inside and all were transported to The University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The driver of the police patrol car was taken to Christ Hospital with a back injury. They are reportedly in good condition as well.

Citations are pending and the investigation is ongoing.