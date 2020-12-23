5 people shot, 1 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Five people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was fatally shot in Garfield Park.

About 12:45 p.m., a man in his 30s was shot in the chest in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details on the death.

In non-fatal shootings, a 65-year-old woman was wounded when she was struck by a stray bullet inside a home in Marynook on the South Side.

She was inside a residence in the 8500 block of South Dante Avenue about 11:20 p.m., when someone fired shots from outside striking her in the thigh, police said. The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting on the Near West Side. About 7:40 p.m., he was in the 200 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot in his finger, police said. He took himself to Rush University Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

A woman was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

She was inside a home about 3:17 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Parnell Avenue when shots ripped through the residence from outside, police said.

The 27-year-old was struck in the knee and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 17-year-old boy was in good condition after being shot twice in Garfield Park.

He was shot about 12:40 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue, police said. The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot to his leg and a graze wound to his arm.

Eleven people were shot, three fatally, citywide Monday.