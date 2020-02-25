5 shot, 1 fatally Monday in Chicago

One person was killed and four others wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago, including a 27-year-old woman who was fatally shot while trying to fend off someone breaking into an apartment in Albany Park on the North Side.

She and a friend were inside the apartment about 9:32 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Francisco Avenue when they heard a knock at the door, Chicago police said.

A male wearing all black with a ski mask tried to force his way in after they answered the door. Stephanie Brooks was shot in the chest as she tried to close the door, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a 15-year-old boy was critically wounded after he was shot in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

He was walking about 6:48 p.m. when two males approached him in the 11300 block of South Aberdeen Avenue, pulled out a gun and shot him in the abdomen and shoulder, police said.

The teen was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

A 60-year-old man was shot while standing in a yard in Austin on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 10:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with gunshots to his abdomen and chest, police said.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

She was walking in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue about 9:15 a.m. when she heard gunshots and realized she was hit, police said.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said. She was listed in good condition.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 19-year-old was standing in an alley at 12:52 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, according to police.

He was hit in the abdomen and taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Five people were killed and 17 people were wounded last weekend in Chicago.