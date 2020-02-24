5 killed, 17 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

article

Twenty-two people were shot, five of them fatally, across Chicago this weekend.

The most recent fatal shooting killed one man and wounded two other people Sunday in East Garfield Park.

Delmontae Williams, 25, was in a vehicle with a man and woman when two people walked up and opened fire about 2:55 p.m. in the 600 block of North Troy Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was struck several times in the body and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

The other man, 33, was shot in an arm and both legs and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, authorities said. The 31-year-old woman was struck in the arm and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Saturday, a man who exchanged gunfire with someone near a convenience store was killed in Chatham on the South Side.

Terrence M. Maggette was inside the store at 10:41 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he shot through the door at someone who was approaching the store, authorities said. It’s not clear whether that person was hit, but he returned fire when Maggette exited the store, hitting him multiple times on the sidewalk. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour before that, a teenager was killed in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call about 9:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 78th Street, and found the boy, 17, on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In Washington Park, a 44-year-old man was fatally shot inside a parked vehicle.

Vashon Simmons, of south suburban Matteson, was sitting in the vehicle just before 8 p.m. when someone walked up to him in the first block of East 57th Street and fired shots, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Simmons was hit in the torso and forearm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was pronounced dead early the next day.

Saturday afternoon, a 50-year-old woman was killed in South Shore.

Latonia Williams was in a vehicle about 2:55 p.m. when someone walked up in the 7300 block of South Bennett Avenue and shot her in the head, authorities said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

In nonfatal shootings, a teen was wounded Sunday afternoon in Austin.

The 17-year-old was walking about 12:55 p.m. near 59th Street and Adams Boulevard when someone in a ski mask approached and fired shots, police said. He was struck multiple times in the side and taken to Rush University Medical Center before being transferred to Stroger Hospital. His condition was stabilized.

About 12 hours earlier, a woman was wounded while riding in a vehicle in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

The 23-year-old was in the back seat about 12:55 a.m. when someone fired shots from the sidewalk in the 3200 block of South Hamilton Avenue, according to police. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the side of her face.

Two people were shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway less than an hour before that in Chatham on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 12:12 a.m. on I-94 near 79th Street, according to a statement from Illinois State Police Trooper Mindy Carroll. Someone heard gunshots before seeing a vehicle swerve in the northbound lanes and crash on the ramp to 79th Street.

The caller saw three people get out of the vehicle and run, Carroll said. State police were later notified that a male and a female were shot. Their injuries are expected to not be life-threatening.

On Saturday night, another teenage boy was injured in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

The 16-year-old was standing on a corner about 8 p.m. when someone approached and shot him in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Earlier in the day, two women were wounded in separate shootings.

A 58-year-old woman was shot about noon while talking with someone in Grand Crossing on the West Side.

She was on a porch in the 1400 block of East 69th Place when two males ran through an alley and started shooting, striking her in the lower back, police said. Her condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 34-year-old woman was shot during an argument earlier that morning in Chatham.

She was arguing with her boyfriend, 48, when he shot her in the leg about 4:25 a.m. inside an apartment in the 7800 block of South Eberhart Avenue, according to police. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Eight other people were injured by gunfire in Chicago from 1:30 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

No shootings were reported on Friday, but a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death outside Richard’s Bar in West Town.

Last weekend saw 26 people shot across the city, including 11 children. Three adults were killed.