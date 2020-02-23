One killed, two wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park

A man was killed and two people were wounded Sunday in a shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The trio were in a vehicle about 2:55 p.m. in an alley in the 600 block of North Troy Street when two people walked up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 25, was struck several times in the body and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. Another man, 33, was struck in an arm and both legs, and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 31-year-old woman was struck in the arm and taken to Mt. Sinai as well, police said. She was in good condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the man’s death.

Area Central detectives are investigating.