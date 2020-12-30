5 shot, 1 fatally, Tuesday across Chicago

Five people were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was shot to death inside a restaurant in Austin on the West Side.

About 6:40 p.m., someone walked into the restaurant in the 5500 block of West Chicago Avenue, pulled out a gun and fired shots at a 30-year-old man inside, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the chest and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the man.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot in Englewood on the South Side. The man, 26, was outside on a porch about 7:40 p.m. in the 400 block of West Normal Parkway when someone fired shots, striking him multiple times in the lower body, police said. A relative brought the man to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition. He told officers he didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from.

A woman was shot in Austin on the West Side. About 5:30 p.m. the 25-year-old was in a vehicle in an alley in the 700 block of North Central Avenue, when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots at her, police said. She was struck in the right arm, shoulder and taken to Loyola Hospital where she was stabilized.

Two people were wounded in separate shootings Tuesday morning in Far South Side neighborhoods. In the first shooting, a 49-year-old man was shot as he sat on a porch in Roseland on the Far South Side. A gunman parked in an alley, walked to the porch and shot the man in his arm, police said in a statement. The shooting happened about 6:50 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Harvard Avenue. About 10 minutes prior, a 38-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in West Pullman. He was entering his vehicle about 6:40 a.m. in the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, when two males in a silver-colored SUV fired shots as they drove by. He was struck in the arm and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Six people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday citywide.