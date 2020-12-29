6 people shot, 3 fatally, Monday in Chicago

article

Six people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday in Chicago, including a man who was fatally shot inside a home in Gresham on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was found unresponsive about 9:15 p.m. on the kitchen floor of a residence in the 8300 block of South Kerfoot Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the face, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

A man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Portage Park on the Northwest Side. Officers responded to gunfire about 6 a.m. and found the man unresponsive with gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to preliminary information from police. He was identified as Luis Perez, 33, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released.

Two hours prior, a 57-year-old Westchester man was shot to death while driving on the Lower West Side. He was headed south in the 2300 block of South Wood Street about 4 a.m., when someone in a gold-colored SUV opened fire, police. Albert Posey was struck multiple times in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO

In non-fatal shootings, a man was wounded in a shooting in Roseland on the Far South Side. He was walking about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 112th Street when someone in a passing white SUV opened fire, police said. The 27-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

Advertisement

A man was shot in Austin on the West Side. He was near an alley about 7:46 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when someone opened fire, striking him in the back and forehead, police said. The 29-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a woman was wounded in a shooting on the South Side. About 6:30 p.m., the 22-year-old walked into an Advocate Health clinic in the 9800 block of South Western Avenue with a gunshot wound to the face, police said. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear.

Thirty people were shot, eight of them fatally, last weekend citywide.