Chicago mass shooting: 5 wounded in Back of the Yards neighborhood, police say

Multiple people were shot Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near West 48th Street and South Ada Street in the New City neighborhood.

The Chicago Police Department says at least five people were struck by gunfire. Conditions of those wounded are unknown at this time.

Four were transported by ambulance to area hospitals. The other was self transported.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.