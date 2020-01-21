5 shot Monday across Chicago

Five people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a teen boy who was wounded by gunfire in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 17-year-old was walking about 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of West West End Avenue when he heard multiple gunshots, Chicago police said. He ran away and realized he was grazed in the leg.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition, police said. He didn’t give investigators a description of the shooter.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

A 37-year-old man was wounded when he was shot by someone after an argument in Austin on the West Side.

The man was shot in the leg and buttocks about 1:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue, police said. He was arguing with someone who later left. However, that person returned in a red four-door vehicle and opened fire.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

Fifteen minutes later, a 22-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

She was shot inside a vehicle about 1:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Douglas Boulevard, Chicago police said.

She took herself to Mt. Sinai Hospital with two gunshot wounds to her shoulder, police said. No arrests have been made.

A 24-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park.

He was shot about 12:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.

He took himself to Loretto Hospital in good condition, and was transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. No one is in custody.

The day’s first shooting wounded a 32-year-old man in Fernwood on the South Side.

He was in the 10300 block of South Harvard Avenue about 10:07 a.m. when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Over the weekend, three people were killed and 13 others wounded in citywide gun violence.