5 students taken to area hospitals after vaping at Chicago elementary school

Five students were transported to local hospitals from a Chicago elementary school Wednesday afternoon after they were found vaping in the building.

The students attend Harvard Elementary School, which is located at 7525 S. Harvard Ave.

According to CFD, all five children are expected to be fine.

The principal of the school released a statement, that read, in part:

"Safety is always my top priority, which is why I am writing to notify you of an incident that took place at our school. Today, we discovered that a small number of members of our school community were believed to have been vaping in our school building. We immediately secured the vape device and notified the CPS Office of Safety and Security for support. We are responding to this matter in accordance with CPS policies. While I cannot provide further details for privacy reasons, please know that we are taking this situation extremely seriously."