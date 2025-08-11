Expand / Collapse search

5 victims hospitalized after shooting on Chicago's South Side, police say

By Cody King
Published  August 11, 2025 4:19pm CDT
The Brief

    • Five people were shot around 3:30 p.m. Monday in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood; all were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
    • Four victims—three men and a 72-year-old woman—were listed in good condition; one woman was in serious condition after being shot in the leg.
    • No suspect information or further details about the shooting have been released.

CHICAGO - Five people are hospitalized, including one in serious condition, following a shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East 43rd Street in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Responding officers found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds:

  • A 35-year-old man shot in the left arm, listed in good condition
  • A 44-year-old man shot in the right foot, listed in good condition
  • A 39-year-old man shot in the right arm, listed in good condition
  • A 72-year-old woman shot in the left shoulder, listed in good condition
  • A woman of undisclosed age shot in the right leg, listed in serious condition

All five victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

What we don't know:

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or any suspects has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

THe Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

