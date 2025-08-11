5 victims hospitalized after shooting on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief Five people were shot around 3:30 p.m. Monday in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood; all were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Four victims—three men and a 72-year-old woman—were listed in good condition; one woman was in serious condition after being shot in the leg. No suspect information or further details about the shooting have been released.



Five people are hospitalized, including one in serious condition, following a shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East 43rd Street in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Responding officers found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds:

A 35-year-old man shot in the left arm, listed in good condition

A 44-year-old man shot in the right foot, listed in good condition

A 39-year-old man shot in the right arm, listed in good condition

A 72-year-old woman shot in the left shoulder, listed in good condition

A woman of undisclosed age shot in the right leg, listed in serious condition

All five victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

What we don't know:

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or any suspects has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.