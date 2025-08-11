5 victims hospitalized after shooting on Chicago's South Side, police say
CHICAGO - Five people are hospitalized, including one in serious condition, following a shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East 43rd Street in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
Responding officers found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds:
- A 35-year-old man shot in the left arm, listed in good condition
- A 44-year-old man shot in the right foot, listed in good condition
- A 39-year-old man shot in the right arm, listed in good condition
- A 72-year-old woman shot in the left shoulder, listed in good condition
- A woman of undisclosed age shot in the right leg, listed in serious condition
All five victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
What we don't know:
No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or any suspects has been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.