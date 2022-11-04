5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors

Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge.

Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.

In addition, Brown and Jones-Spencer have also been charged with one count of retail theft, and Gunby has also been charged with one count of retail theft, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, three count of misdemeanor aggravated assault, one count of misdeamnor reckless driving and other petty traffic offenses.

At about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Woodridge police officers were dispatched to the Khol's store for a report of a theft in progress.

Upon arrival, officers noticed a vehicle suspected of being involved in the theft disobey a stop light at 75th and Dunham Road, prosecutors said.

Officers then activated their lights and sirens.

The vehicle, allegedly driven by Gunby, sped up and attempted to flee officers.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle blew out a front tire and pulled into a gas station.

The offenders were then taken into custody.

According to prosecutors, three of the offenders, each with large bags, went into the Kohl's store and allegedly began filling the bags with clothing.

After about three minutes, the three women allegedly fled the store and entered the vehicle involved in the pursuit.

The other two suspects allegedly remained in the vehicle while the thefts took place.

The value of the items allegedly stolen totaled to about $9,500.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun with one round in the chamber.

"The allegations that these five defendants drove to DuPage County to commit a retail theft in the middle of the afternoon and then attempted to flee authorities, putting the motoring public at risk, will not be tolerated in DuPage County," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "With the holiday shopping season fast approaching, I expect to see an increase in this type of behavior. Thankfully, law enforcement in DuPage County is well-trained to not only respond to such incidents should they occur, but also protect our retail establishments from would-be thieves."

Bond was set at $40,000 for Brashear, Brown and Allen, and $60,000 for Gunby and Jones-Spencer.

The next court appearance for each the five offenders is scheduled for Dec. 2