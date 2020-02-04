5 wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

Five people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 31-year-old man who was wounded in a shooting in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

He was walking about 7:35 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 61st Street when four males pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle and got out, Chicago police said. They pulled out firearms and shot at the man.

The man was hit in the buttocks and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

A 23-year-old man was wounded in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

He was walking about 3:34 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Wabansia Avenue when two males approached him, pulled out firearms and shot at him, police said.

The man was struck in the shoulder, and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area North detectives are investigating.

A man was shot while driving through Austin Monday on the West Side.

He was traveling about 11:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Luna Avenue when someone fired shots at him from the sidewalk, police said.

Bullets pierced the vehicle’s door, and struck the 27-year-old in the leg, police said. He drove himself to a medical facility in Portage Park, and was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

A passenger in the vehicle was not injured, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

Two teenagers were wounded in a shooting in South Chicago.

About 1:13 a.m., the boys, 16 and 17, were in a gangway in the 7900 block of South Paxton Avenue, when an older black SUV drove up, police said. Someone got out of the SUV and shot at the teens before driving off.

The 17-year-old was shot in the hand and the 16-year-old was hit in the arm, police said. Both were taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

Four people were killed and others 19 wounded this past weekend in citywide shootings.