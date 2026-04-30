Gas prices spike to near $6 in Chicago, drivers feel the pinch

The Brief Gas prices jumped by up to 20 cents this week, with some Chicago stations nearing $6 for regular and over $7 for premium, the highest levels in four years. The spike is linked to global tensions and oil supply disruptions, particularly involving the Strait of Hormuz. Drivers say the surge is straining budgets, forcing some to limit purchases, seek cheaper stations, or stop working altogether.



The price of gasoline spiked this week, up by as much as 20 cents more per gallon.

Drivers were in shock when they saw the price of a gallon of Ultimate gas at the BP on Stoney Island, near Jackson Park, $5.99 for a gallon of regular, $7.19 for premium.

One man said, "Yeah. It went up like, extremely. So I would say, like, probably like a dollar more or like $3 more. So that's crazy."

When he saw a gallon of Ultimate, the high octane gas is now more than $7, he said, "Oh it is? Oh, I didn't know that. That's crazy."

Damien Copeland lives nearby. He did not fill up the tank, instead, he put in just enough to get home.

He said, "Oh, I see they raised it from like I want to say $5.75 to like $5.90. No, it's almost $6. And it's crazy like it is for regular guys, though. It used to be $4.90. Like that's reasonable. But like now, it's really crazy. It's $6."

Triple A reports gas prices are the highest they’ve been in four years, since late July 2022.

Volatile gas prices are blamed on tension between the US and Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway where 20 percent of the world’s oil passes through.

For drivers, they have to think about travel and plan where to purchase gasoline.

Gerardo Duenes said he got gas at a cheaper gas station, "I had to go to Sam's Club. Had to go fill up. I had to go fill up. And it was like 50 something. 53. I guess I just filled up."

Door Dash driver Julian Allen said at these prices, he can not afford to work. He said,

"Yeah, I ain't have enough money to get it because gas prices is $6 right now."

He pointed to his gas gauge, which was on E for empty.

He said, "Get a load of this. Get this. Empty. Get this, get this. And I'm not here. DoorDash. And this is even hard for me to DoorDash right now. I can't even DoorDash because guys. So gas is so high."