Slammers bring baseball back to Old Joliet Prison for Route 66 Centennial kickoff

The Brief The Joliet Slammers played a historic "Big House Baseball" game inside the Old Joliet Prison, marking the first game there and kicking off Route 66 Centennial celebrations. The prison, closed since 2002, has deep baseball roots dating back to inmate games in the early 1900s, now revived with fans attending the sold-out event. The game was one of several nationwide events launching the Route 66 centennial, with festivities in Illinois continuing through November 2026.



For the first time, the Joliet Slammers played within the walls of the Old Joliet Prison. The iconic "Big House Baseball" game helped kick off Route 66 Centennial celebrations.

What we know:

In a one-of-a-kind setting, history and home runs collided on Thursday.

"There's nothing that beats fun at the old ballpark," said Marty Habrelewicz, who dressed in a "Blues Brothers" ensemble and orange jumpsuit.

The Old Joliet Prison, which is the state's oldest penitentiary, was shut down in 2002 but holds a long-standing connection to baseball. The sport was once a part of daily life, with inmates forming teams and playing inside the prison yard — a tradition dating back to 1913.

"Warden Edmund Allen, his father, was actually a warden here, so he literally and figuratively grew up here," explained Greg Peerbolte, CEO of the Joliet Area Historical Museum. "There's a story where young Edmund got caught playing catch with one of the prisoners — that was a big no-no. His father was reprimanding him, and he finally said, 'You know what dad, one day I'm going to be in charge here, and I'm going to let all of the prisoners play baseball every day,' and that came to be true."

Now, baseball has returned — this time with fans in the stands.

It's also fitting that the Joliet Slammers hosted the historic event. After all, the team's moniker honors Joliet's history as a "prison town."

"What a good time and what a gift it's been to be able to bring some of the baseball history to life, and back in the house, and kind of recreate some joy in a place where there might not have been so much," said Night Train Veeck, owner of the Joliet Slammers.

Fans filled the campus of the Old Joliet Prison — exploring old cell blocks, the cafeteria, and administrative offices prior to taking in the exhibition game. Among those in attendance was Bill Murray, the team's co-owner and "Director of Fun."

The sold-out event was one of five coordinated celebrations across the country kicking off the Route 66 Centennial.

"Today is the day the telegram was sent from Springfield, Missouri that named the road Route 66," Peerbolte said.

For the occasion, the Slammers took on the Gateway Grizzlies of St. Louis — another city along the iconic highway.

"We're super excited because we're only one of five cities that are going to kick off this 100th anniversary of Route 66. So, everybody wants to do something cool and unique in their community of the five cities. This is the most unique one I think that anyone can do," said Mayor Terry D'Arcy with the City of Joliet.

The "Big House Baseball" game also coincided with Will County's 190th Anniversary.

What's next:

Route 66 celebrations will continue in Illinois until the highway's official birthday on Nov. 11, 2026. For a schedule of events, click HERE.

Members of the public are welcome to book tickets to tour the Old Joliet Prison.