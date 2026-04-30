Woman alleges off-duty Forest Park officer forcibly detained her after minor crash

The Brief A viral social media post alleges an off-duty Forest Park officer forcibly detained a woman after a minor crash. The officer has been placed on administrative leave as the department launches an investigation. Police say findings will be shared with the public as questions grow over the incident.



A viral social media post is raising questions about police conduct in Chicago's west suburbs.

A woman claims she was forcibly detained by an off-duty Forest Park police officer after a minor crash involving a curb.

The backstory:

The video, which has been widely shared online, shows part of the encounter. The officer has been identified as Lt. Dan Miller.

According to the social media post, the officer was driving an unmarked personal vehicle and cut the woman off in traffic before approaching her with a gun drawn and pulling her from her car.

The woman alleges she was handcuffed without the officer first checking on her condition and says he did not identify himself when asked. The post also claims the incident happened outside the officer’s jurisdiction.

Authorities have not confirmed those details.

Miller was previously involved in a 2017 on-duty shooting that left an unarmed man dead. The case later led to a lawsuit filed by the man’s family.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Forest Park police said they are taking the allegations seriously.

"We are launching an investigation to examine what happened, and the results will be shared with the public and news media," the department said.

What's next:

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

It remains unclear where the incident took place.

FOX Chicago has reached out to the woman involved and is awaiting a response.