5-year-old boy fatally struck by driver while walking with family in Englewood: police

A 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a driver while walking on the sidewalk with his mother and sibling Friday night in Englewood.

The 44-year-old driver was traveling westbound about 11:10 p.m. in the 600 block of West Marquette when he struck an electrical box and the 5-year-old boy walking on the sidewalk with his family, Chicago police said.

The boy was transported to Comers Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Kawantis Robinson.

The driver and a 48-year-old riding in his SUV were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were both listed in good condition, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.