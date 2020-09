A 5-year-old boy is in serious condition with a gunshot wound Tuesday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The boy was inside a home about 5:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Homan Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

Area Four detectives are investigating.