5-year-old girl and 2 teens wounded in Wentworth Gardens drive-by

Two teenage boys and a 5-year-old girl were wounded Tuesday in a drive-by in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

About 10:40 p.m. the boys, 15 and 16, were walking with a group on West Pershing Road when someone inside a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 15-year-old was struck in the face and the 16-year-old was struck three times in the leg, police said. A 5-year-old girl who was standing in front of a nearby home with her relatives was also struck in the leg.

The girl and the 15-year-old boy were in fair condition at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. The older boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Chicago police at the scene where a 5-year-old girl and two teenage boys were shot May 26, 2020, in Wentworth Gardens. | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times

Police believe the boys may have not been the intended targets, and said the girl was struck by a stray bullet.

Area One detectives are investigating.