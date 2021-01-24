Expand / Collapse search
5-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in Chicago

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Gresham
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A man and a 5-year-old girl were wounded in a shooting Sunday in Gresham on the South Side.

They were in a vehicle just before 6 p.m. in the 900 block of West 76th Street when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the buttocks area while the man suffered gunshot wounds to his back and forearm, police said.

Police said the pair showed up at Holy Cross Hospital, where they are in good condition.

The girl will be transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital and the man will be taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Boy arrested after Near West Side carjacking

A boy was arrested Saturday night in connection with a carjacking on the Near West Side.