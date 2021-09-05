50,000 people pack Soldier Field for the first sold-out concert since the pandemic started

article

This weekend in Chicago, Soldier Field was sold out for the first time since the pandemic began, with 50,000 people singing along to the Mexican band "Los Bukis."

Los Bukis is on their Una Historia Cantada Tour and they played to a packed house on Saturday night.

Los Bukis was founded in 1976, and recording 16 albums before breaking up in 1996.

This is the first time in 25 years the band has performed together live.

Another show is scheduled for Sunday night.

