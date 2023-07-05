Authorities offer $50K reward for information in armed robbery of Chicago mail carrier

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who committed an armed robbery against a mail carrier on Chicago's South Side last month.

The incident occurred on June 23, 2023, around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of S. Seeley Avenue and W. 99th St. in the city's Beverly neighborhood.

The suspect is described as a Black male who wearing dark clothing and a face covering, authorities said.

Suspect in armed robbery of USPS mail carrier on June 23, 2023, in Chicago. | Provided

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The public is urged to take no action themselves to apprehend the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement."