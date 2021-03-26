55 more charged in Kenosha protests

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin have charged dozens of more people in connection with violence during protests in the city in August after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The department charged 55 people — 49 adults and six juveniles — with counts including arson, burglary, conspiracy to commit theft of narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct and battery, Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday in a statement.

Of those identified, 35 were Kenosha residents, Miskinis said.

Kenosha was rocked by protests in the days following the Aug. 23 shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, by a white officer who shot him seven times in the back. Blake survived the shooting but was left partially paralyzed.

The shooting was recorded on video, sparking demonstrations and violence in Kenosha. Dozens of fires were set and numerous businesses destroyed, with authorities ultimately estimating $50 million in damage from the unrest.

"Large numbers of people engaged in lawful protest; however, many engaged in unlawful and dangerous activity. We respect the right to demonstrate peacefully, but we cannot and will not accept criminal actions under the guise of protest," Miskinis said.