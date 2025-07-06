A 55-year-old man charged with murder after domestic-related homicide: police

The Brief Anthony Acosta, Sr., 55, was charged with murder following a domestic-related homicide on July 5. Worth Police responded to a 911 call in the 11500 block of South Nagle Avenue; Officers found a dead adult victim inside. A hearing date has yet to be announced.



A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder following a domestic-related homicide, according to Worth police.

What we know:

Anthony Acosta, Sr., 55, was charged with murder following a domestic-related homicide on July 5.

At approximately 4:13 a.m., Worth Police responded to a 911 call in the 11500 block of South Nagle Avenue. Officers found a dead adult victim inside. Evidence pointed to the incident being domestic.

Acosta was taken into custody at the scene.

Charges were approved on Sunday by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

What we don't know:

A hearing date has yet to be announced.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Worth Police Department at 708-448-3979.