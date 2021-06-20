56-year-old Adalberto Vergara missing from Chicago's Avondale neighborhood

article

A 56-year-old man has been reported missing from Avondale on the Northwest Side.

Adalberto Vergara was last seen Sunday in the area of West Belmont Avenue and North California Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He is known to also frequent the Horner Park area near Montrose Avenue and California Avenue.

Vergara is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair, and has a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

