56-year-old Illinois man killed after motorcycle crashes into tree

An Illinois man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Tower Lakes this week.

At about 6:18 p.m. Monday, the Tower Lakes Police Department and Wauconda Fire District responded to Roberts Road approximately 150 feet west of North Paddock Lane for a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

When emergency personnel arrived, they located a motorcycle in the tree line near the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating the crash, the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) of Lake County determined that the 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Roberts Road when it left the roadway while navigating a curve and struck a tree south of the road.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and identified the driver as 56-year-old Mark Demski of Lake Barrington.

An autopsy was conducted, and preliminary results indicate that Demski died from blunt force injuries suffered as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tower Lakes Police Department and MCAT.