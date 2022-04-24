Expand / Collapse search

57-year-old man shot to death during altercation on Chicago's West Side

West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 57-year-old man was fatally shot during an altercation in West Garfield Park Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of South Pulaski.

At about 4:43 a.m., the victim was in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender, when the offender produced a handgun and began firing multiple times at the victim.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot to the body and pronounced dead on the scene.

The offender entered a vehicle and fled the scene.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating. 