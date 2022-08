A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning.

The victim was outside in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue around 11:45 a.m. when he was hit in his neck and his left shoulder, Chicago police say.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.

