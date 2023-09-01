6 businesses robbed in under an hour on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking to find a group of burglars who stole from at least six businesses in under an hour Friday morning across the Southwest Side.
In each burglary, a group of males forced entry into a business and stole property from withing, according to a CPD business alert. All of the burglaries happened in the 4 a.m. hour across four different neighborhoods.
The suspects were described as three to five males between 17 and 30 years old. Businesses were burglarized at the following times and locations:
- At 4 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Cicero Avenue in Archer Heights
- At 4:13 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Cicero Avenue in Garfield Ridge
- At 4:19 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 47th Street in Archer Heights
- At 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of West Archer Ave in Garfield Ridge
- At 4:34 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road in West Elsdon
- At 4:46 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue in McKinley Park
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.