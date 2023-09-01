6 businesses robbed in under an hour on Chicago's Southwest Side

Chicago police are looking to find a group of burglars who stole from at least six businesses in under an hour Friday morning across the Southwest Side.

In each burglary, a group of males forced entry into a business and stole property from withing, according to a CPD business alert. All of the burglaries happened in the 4 a.m. hour across four different neighborhoods.

The suspects were described as three to five males between 17 and 30 years old. Businesses were burglarized at the following times and locations:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.