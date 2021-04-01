6 charged after shots fired at Oak Lawn Hilton

Five people were charged, including two men facing felony gun charges, after shots were fired Tuesday at a Hilton Hotel in suburban Oak Lawn.

Isaac Sharp, 24, of Chicago has been charged with a felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Oak Lawn police said. Sharp was on parole for an unlawful use of a weapon conviction and faces a parole violation.

Marcus Shears, 21, also of Chicago has been charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. Three other individuals were charged with being in possession of a controlled substance and a fourth person was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant out of Lake County for domestic battery.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire just after midnight at the Hilton Hotel, 9333 S. Cicero Ave., and stopped two vehicles that were trying to leave the area, police said in a statement.

Two handguns were recovered along with several shell casings, police said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which was the result of an altercation between a man and a group of people who were outside the hotel, police said.