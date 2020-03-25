6 detainees at Cook County Jail contract COVID-19, doubling count from previous day

Six detainees at Cook County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, doubling the count from Tuesday amid calls to release as many detainees as possible to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

As of Wednesday morning, three correctional officers and six detainees have tested positive for the virus, according to Cook County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

The first two cases of COVID-19 at the jail were announced Monday at the Southwest Side jail complex that currently houses about 5,400 detainees.

The sheriff’s office has faced increasing pressure to release detainees who, because of their close proximity, are at high risk of exposure to the virus, activists have said.

After a Monday court order, Cook County judges began a case-by-case review of the bond of several hundred detainees who may be eligible for release.

The Cook County public defender’s office has called for more than 1,000 detainees to be released, but only about 100 had been released by Tuesday.