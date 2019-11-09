6 hurt, including 2 CPD officers, in hit-and-run crashes on Lake Shore Drive

Six people were injured Saturday, including two infants and two CPD officers, in a hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood on the South Side.

About 7:55 p.m., an unmarked police vehicle was headed north in the 4400 block of South Lake Shore Drive when it was sideswiped by a black BMW, Chicago police said. The BMW then stuck a Toyota Camry and continued driving.

Two officers from the unmarked vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

An infant boy and girl from the Toyota were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and two women in the same vehicle, ages 27 and 22, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police and Fire Media Affairs said. All were in good condition.

Southbound traffic on Lake Shore Drive was blocked until 9 p.m. as crews worked to clear debris from the crash, according to police, who were still searching for the hit-and-run driver.