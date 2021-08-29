6 killed, 50 wounded — including 7 teens — in weekend gun violence

Weekend gun violence in Chicago claimed the lives of six people and wounded at least 50 others, including a 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds.

The weekend’s youngest victims — 14, 15 and 15 — were shot about a mile apart from each other in separate attacks on the West Side, in the Harrison police district where shootings are up about 3% from this time a year ago, according to police statistics.

The two 16-year-olds, a girl and a boy, were shot in an attack in Chatham in the Gresham police district on the South Side, where shootings are up 28% from a year ago.

The 14-year-old boy was critically wounded about 10:15 p.m. Friday while on a porch with a group of people in the 4100 block of West West End, police said. He was hit in the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

One of the 15-year-olds was wounded along with a 19-year-old man around 10:05 p.m. Friday. They were both found in a car in the 2800 block of West Adams Street, police said. The 15-year-old was shot in the neck and was taken to Stroger in serious condition. The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

The other 15-year-old was wounded early Sunday morning while walking in East Garfield Park on the West Side, police said. He was shot in the hip around 12:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Jackson Boulevard. He was driven by an acquaintance to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The 16-year-olds were wounded about 11:55 p.m. while walking in the 8700 block of South Holland Road, police said. The boy was shot in the chin and the girl grazed in the leg, police said. Both were dropped off by a passerby at Little Company of Mary Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said. The boy was transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Two of the weekend’s fatal attacks occurred in Englewood on the South Side.

— In the first, around 11:55 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was driving in the 900 block of West 59th Street when a black sedan pulled alongside and someone inside fired, Chicago police said.

He crashed into two unoccupied cars and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified.

— In the second Englewood shooting, a man was killed in a drive-by around 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

Edward Rhodes, 30, was walking in the 200 block of West 71st Street when a black Nissan SUV approached and someone inside opened fire following an argument, authorities said. He was hit in the chest, arm and shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified.

— Around the same time, a man was fatally shot in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. A 27-year-old man was discovered about 2:30 a.m. lying on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

— A man was killed and a woman wounded in Back of the Yards on the South Side around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. They were at an outside gathering in the 4800 block of South Justine Street when shots were fired, police said.

The man, 42, was shot in the chest and back and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified. The woman, 26, suffered a graze wound to her leg and refused medical treatment, police said.

— A man was shot to death while sitting in a car in Little Village on the West Side Sunday evening. Felipe De Jesus Duarte Trujillo, 26, was attacked about 5 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Pulaski Road, authorities said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— A man was shot in his South Shore home Monday morning on the Far South Side. About 1:50 a.m., the 55-year-old responded to loud knocking at his door in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive and a gunman forced his way, police said. The man was shot multiple times and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified.

— Four people wounded Saturday in Douglas Park on the West Side. The three men and a woman were at a large outside gathering in the 2800 block of West 12th Place when they were struck by gunfire about 10:10 p.m., police said.

A 36-year-old woman and two men, 39 and 46, were shot in the leg, police said. A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm, police said. They all went to Mount Sinai in fair condition.

At least 39 others were wounded across the city between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend in Chicago, seven people were killed and 39 others were wounded.