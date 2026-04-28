6 men charged in Winnetka home invasion, feds say

Six men were charged in connection with a home invasion in north suburban Winnetka last month.

What we know:

On March 22, the suspects allegedly posed as food delivery workers and then, armed with guns, forced their way into the home, held a person inside the home captive for an hour and demanded access to a safe, computer, and online accounts holding cryptocurrency, according to federal prosecutors.

The defendants are Dashun Brown, 24, of Chicago, David Franklin, 24, of Chicago, Anthony Ramsey, 22, of Chicago, Isaiah Dukes, 28, of Los Angeles, California, Khiell Dukes, 30, of Elgin, and Jalen Chambers, 24, of Bourbonnais.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping in connection with the home invasion.

A seventh suspect was arrested on Tuesday, and a criminal complaint was expected to be filed for his alleged role in the home invasion, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

"By immediately deploying targeted federal resources to this investigation and working closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners, we were able to swiftly disrupt a violent criminal conspiracy and remove dangerous individuals from the streets in a matter of days," said Andrew Boutros, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, in a statement.

What's next:

The suspects face a maximum sentence of life in prison for the conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges.