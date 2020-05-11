6 more Chicago Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Chicago police announced Friday six more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 514.

Of the confirmed cases, 489 are officers and 25 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 515 employees have reported positive tests but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm one of those cases, police said.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Friday announced 130 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s toll to 4,058. The virus is now in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties, with 2,432 more people in the state testing positive.