6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois

Illinois health officials on Monday announced six more deaths from the coronavirus and an additional 614 cases.

That brings the state’s death toll to 7,026 and the total case count past 147,800, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Three of the new deaths happened in Cook County, while two others were in Champaign County and one was in DeKalb County, according to the health department.

The state’s rolling positivity rate stands at 2.6%.