6 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Grayslake, officials say

Six people are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Grayslake on Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

What we know:

The crash happened at 3:24 p.m. in the area of Peterson and Midlothian roads. The two vehicles were heavily damaged and one was resting on its side, according to the Grayslake FIre Protection District.

One victim was ejected from an SUV, and three needed to be extricated from the two vehicles. Crews, including extra help from the Lake Zurich Fire Department, worked for 25 minutes to extricate the people from the vehicles.

Five people were transported to the hospital in stable condition; one was transported in critical condition to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville, Ill., officials said.

Additional ambulances from Mundelein, Libertyville, Countryside and Round Lake fire departments assisted with the crash. Lake Villa and Gurnee fire departments provided station coverage to Grayslake during the incident.

Further details on what led to the crash haven't been released. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.