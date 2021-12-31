Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, DeKalb County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CST, Kankakee County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County, Newton County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Southern Will County

6 people hurt after shooting outside a South LA grocery store

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

6 people hurt after shooting outside a South LA grocery store

A shooting outside a South Los Angeles grocery store left several people hurt.

LOS ANGELES - A shooting outside a South Los Angeles grocery store left several people hurt.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from the Superior Grocers in the 10200 block of South Avalon Boulevard. According to LAPD, two suspects fired shots outside the store and into the store.

snapshot - 2021-12-31T170218.799

The chaotic incident left a total of six people hurt. Among the six total, two are in critical condition, two others are seriously hurt and the fifth and sixth patient turned down transport, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The shooting is under investigation.

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been announced.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.