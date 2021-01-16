6 shot, 1 fatally, so far this weekend in Chicago

One person was killed and five others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

Two men were shot, 1 fatally, early Saturday morning in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 12:25 a.m. in the 9200 block of South Blackstone Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. The men were not able to communicate details on the suspect.

A 32-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 31, was shot in the shoulder and neck and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

In non-fatal shootings, a 37-year-old man critically wounded early Saturday in a shooting in East Garfield Park.

Advertisement

He was sitting in the passenger sear of a car about 1:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a gray-colored Nissan approached and someone from inside fired shots, police said.

He was shot in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospotal in critical condition, polcie said.

Friday night, a 32-year-old man was shot in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

He was riding in the passenger sear of a vehicle about 11:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Lawndale Avenue when shots were fired from a black-colored Bentley, police said. The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

A man was in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon in Brainerd on the South Side.

The man, 30, was parked in a vechicle about 5:45 p.m. when someone in a small SUV drove by and opened fire in the 8900 block of South Racine Avenue, police said. The man was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was listed in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In the weekend’s first reported shooting, a 29-year-old man was shot Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

The man was on the sidewalk about 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 59th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the foot and transported to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Last weekend, five people were killed and 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago.