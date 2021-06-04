6 shot, 1 fatally, Thursday across Chicago

Four of the six people shot in Chicago Thursday were teenagers 18 or younger.

In the day’s only fatal attack, an 18-year-old man was killed when he exchanged gunfire during an argument Thursday night in Park Manor.

The person he was arguing with pulled out a gun and so did the teen around 8:50 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

The two fired at each other and the teen was hit in the abdomen, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Other shootings:

— A 15-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting on Lake Shore Drive Thursday night.

She was in a car with relatives when they stopped at a light about 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Lake Shore Drive, police said. When the light turned green, someone in a red Ford Expedition began firing at their car.

One of her relatives told officers they had not interacted with anyone in the Ford, according to police.

The girl was hit in the stomach and a relative took her to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, police said. She was transfered in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

— A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

The boy was driving in the 5000 block of South Pulaski Road about 8:25 p.m. when he was grazed in the head. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was unable to provide any further details, according to police.

— Minutes earlier, a 36-year-old man was shot in Washington Park on the South Side.

Just after 8 p.m., the man was parked on the street in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone shot him in the left hip, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, according to police.

— Thursday morning, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot in Lawndale on the West Side.

Two gunmen in their 20s exited a gray car and one of them opened fire about 7:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street, near Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police. The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The gunmen left in the car and were not in custody.

— In the day’s first reported shooting, a man was shot during a robbery on the Near North Side.

The man was walking in the 500 block of North Wabash Avenue when he was approached by a robber about 2:10 a.m., Chicago police said. The man complied and the robber run off.

The man chased him and the robber fired several shots before getting into a silver sedan, police said. The man was struck once in the hip and was brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

13 people were shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago. One of them was a 14-year-old girl attacked in Back of the Yards.