Man killed in South Side shootout: police

An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting with a male who returned fire Thursday night in Park Manor.

About 8:50 p.m., the teen got into an argument with a male in the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

The male took out a handgun and threatened the teen who also took out a handgun and began shooting, police said. The male then returned fire striking the teen in the abdomen, police said.

The male fled the scene and the teen was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.